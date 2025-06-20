City police sound warning about use of e-dirt bikes in city by youth

Photo: Submitted These dirt bikes are subject to offences and fines under the 'Motor Vehicle Act.'

The legality of electric dirt bikes is being pulled into focus by the city’s police department.

On Friday the Nelson Police Department raised awareness with Nelsonites about the “rising trend regarding electric dirt bikes.”

Electric dirt bikes, more specifically the Surron and Talaria brand bikes, are becoming more popular with the youth and the NPD has observed a growing trend with youth riding the bikes in the NPD district, a press release issued this morning noted.

However, electric dirt bikes are not street legal, unless properly equipped with standard safety features such as headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals.

“In addition to this, valid insurance and a class six motorcycle licence or class eight learners license is required when the bikes are being operated on the road, sidewalks, bike lanes or any place the public may be,” the NPD stated.

These dirt bikes are subject to offences and fines under the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). Additionally, if anyone riding an e-dirt bike is found in contravention of the Motor Vehicle Act and fails to stop for police they may be subject to a Criminal Code offence of flight from peace officer.