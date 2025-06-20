Visual art and music prepares to come alive with annual ArtWalk event

Photo: 2 Sons Photography ArtWalk 2025 opens on Friday, June 27 from 6-9 p.m.

A fabulous feast for your eyes and ears is just around the corner.

The opening night of ArtWalk 2025 on Friday, June 27 from 6-9 p.m. will give festival goers the opportunity to wander the streets of Nelson to feast eyes on some stunning local art and ears on some local musicians.

There are over 20 venues to check out, and over 35 local artists that will have their stunning work on display.

“ArtWalk opening nights are a wonderful free community event celebrating everything the art lover could want,” said ArtWalk coordinator Stephanie Myers in a press release.

ArtWalk 2025 will feature two opening nights — Saturday, June 27, and Saturday, Aug. 1 — where artists will engage with patrons at the venues. In addition, Nelson’s downtown core will come alive with street performances and other activations.

“Last year, ArtWalk 2024 was a smashing success and this year the Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) aims to make the 37th annual ArtWalk equally as vivid,” said Myers.

“Again this year, the Nelson District Arts Council (NDAC) is grateful for the support from the businesses as well as the community for supporting the local artists.”