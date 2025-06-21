Introducing Slocan Valley’s very own volunteer wildfire fighters

Photo: Slocan Valley Watershed and Forest Protection Society During the recent wildfire training in the Slocan Valley, Instructor Aliz Kovac teaches participants about water pumps.

There’s a new fire brigade on the block — 18 community members are officially certified to help respond to wildfires in the Slocan Valley.

The crew was assembled by the newly formed Slocan Valley Watershed and Forest Protection Society (SVWFPS), created by Maggie Teiner and Karyn Shaundell to bring the community together to protect watersheds, forests and one another.

The society’s inaugural meeting on March 2 was hugely successful, with over 100 residents attending the meeting. Many signed up not only to fight wildfires, but also to add their trades, heavy equipment, local knowledge, and other skills to a community resource database that can be called upon when an emergency arises.

One of the society’s first goals was to get a group together to take the S100 and S185 courses — basic fire suppression and safety training that certifies volunteers to perform initial fire attacks and work alongside B.C. Wildfire Service.

Shaundell said that during last summer’s wildfires, many residents with fire experience couldn’t help because they didn’t have the proper certification.

“Fire is so destructive, and so frightening, and so difficult to contain — and it can destroy so much,” she said. “People are feeling like they have to help protect one another … We wanted to make sure there were as many people certified to jump in at the onset of a fire.”

After two major fires in four years, residents of the Slocan Valley are rightfully afraid, she said. Forming the society was one way she could think of to assuage that fear.

“We’re so much stronger together,” she said.

SVWFPS reached out to RDCK Area H director Walter Popoff, manager of community sustainability, Dan Seguin, and local fire department staff, who all offered their full support for the initiative.

The society was able to secure grants to fund the full cost of training for all participants and at the beginning of June, volunteers completed the courses, taught by Fall Line Forestry instructor Aliz Kovac.

Now, the 18 volunteers are beginning physical training to get in shape for fire season.

SVWFPS envisions the community network encompassing the Slocan Valley from Playmor Junction to New Denver, especially the areas that aren’t already protected by municipal fire departments.

“The crew that we made can go anywhere in the valley to help,” said Shaundell.

The society is planning to host public panel discussions in the near future. These events will focus on the health of the Valley’s forests and watersheds in response to concerns shared by many residents.

“That was the reason behind [the society] – for the whole valley to stay in touch with the state of the forests and the watersheds, and to figure out together some positive directions to keep things good and make things better,” said Shaundell.