Air tankers drop retardant on new wildfire burning near Christina Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A fire is burning near Christina Lake Thursday.

A new wildfire is burning near Christina Lake.

The fire was first discovered on Wednesday in the Treadmill Creek area, about 14 kilometers northwest of Christina Lake Provincial Park.

It's since grown to an estimated 1.5 hectares in size.

Two initial attack crews, made up of three to four firefighters each, are working on the fire, and they've established a pump site and hoselay at the scene.

Air tankers have supported the ground crews with three retardant drops on Thursday.

The fire is classified at “out of control,” but no structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.