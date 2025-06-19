Fresh off national title win, Nelson boxer prepares for international stage

Photo: Submitted Porter Hansen, middle, is flanked by Nelson Boxing Club members, including (from left) Riel Martinez, Lola Brouilette, Sabian Smith, Hansen, Torin Edmonds and Jesse Pineiro (coach).

The next step in the evolution of boxer Porter Hansen has taken place.

From the moment the 16-year-old Nelson boxer stepped into the ring five years ago, he has steadily built a resume of over 40 bouts (28 wins), and hundreds of hours in the gym, training now twice per day.

Adding to that growing resume of achievement and toil is a provincial title last month in the 75-kilogram youth division (16-17), a national title two weeks ago in Laval, Que., and now a spot on the national team, representing Canada at the Youth Brandenburg Cup in Frankfurt-Oder, Germany in July.

Even though he described the win at nationals as “kind of a shock,” knowing that he trained twice per day for months with coach Jesse Pineiro’s Nelson Boxing Club, studied film footage of his opponents, researched their tendencies, worked on his sparring, it would have been a shock had he lost.

You can come so far and fall just short, Hansen related, and sometimes the difference between gold and silver is a slight misstep, even though you try to control the variables as much as possible.

“Before the fight you do as much as you can to prepare … but when you do get into the ring it’s just about knowing your strengths and that you did what you could, and then you can’t be upset with it, whatever the outcome is,” he said.

Conditioning can be improved and increased, skill can be honed and developed and physical traits can be overcome or compensated for. But, eventually, the psychological aspect of the sport asserts its prominence.

It becomes about preparation, putting yourself in the position to succeed, said Hansen.

“It’s about visualizing the fight … prior to it, visualizing the fight and what could happen and how you would respond,” he said. “I’ve been in the ring a number of times and I can calm myself so much, and that’s a big reason on why I won at (nationals) because I have that ability to regulate myself before I get into the ring.”

The calm before the storm.

At the Junior, Youth and Under-23 nationals (May 28-June 1), he recorded a first round stoppage against Ashdyn Crawford from Nova Scotia in the semi-finals — having received a bye due to his pre-fight number one ranking — and stopped a very experienced fighter in Tom Wallace from Ontario in the third round of the final bout, and won gold.

Overall, the Nelson Boxing Club sent five fighters to the national championships, with Lola Brouillette earning silver in the 57-kg U23 women’s division, Torin Edmonds (65-kg, under-19 division) dropping his first fight to the fighter won eventually won the weight division and Sabian Smith (60-kg, under-17 division) also dropped his first fight of the weekend.

In the 65-kg, under-23 division, Riel Martinez earned a third place finish, with two unanimous decision wins followed by a loss to the second-ranked boxer in Canada.

The prowess of all five fighters might be on display on June 28 (at the Rod and Gun Club) for Fight Night 15.