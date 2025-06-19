Stage two water conservation measures in effect for the Woodland Heights water system

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons High water usage has brought in stage two water restrictions for the Woodland Heights neighbourhood in Taghum.

High water consumption has necessitated implementation of water restrictions for a rural neighbourhood just outside of Nelson.

Effective immediately, mandatory stage two water conservation measures are being implemented in the Woodland Heights water system.

The system is located in the Woodland Heights subdivision of Taghum, approximately 15 kilometres southwest of Nelson, directly across from Taghum Shell. Taghum is within the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) electoral Area F, between Nelson and South Slocan.

Stage two water conservation measures have been implemented in the Woodland Heights water system due to high water consumption resulting in continuous operation of the well pump and reduced reservoir levels.

Excessive irrigation and irrigation system leakage may be responsible for the increased demand.

“The RDCK requests that customers check irrigation systems for leaks and adhere to the permitted irrigation hours,” noted an RDCK press release Thursday morning.

Stage two water conservation measures include:

Watering of lawns, gardens, trees, and shrubs is only permitted between 6-10 a.m. and 8-10 p.m.

Watering of gardens, trees, and shrubs by watering can or handheld hose is still permitted anytime.

Stage two water conservation measures will remain in effect until further notice. Stricter water conservation measures may be required if demand increases further, hot and dry weather persists, or if the reservoir declines to critically low levels.