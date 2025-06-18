Nelson fire chief does ‘drive-by’ initial attack on vehicle fire

Photo: Submitted Nelson Fire and Rescue Services firefighter Martin Ouellette contains the vehicle fire.

A funny thing happened on the way to the fire hall.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday the city’s fire chief was on his way back up to the iconic Nelson Fire Hall when he came across a vehicle fire at 455 Ward St.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services chief Jeff Hebert reacted quickly and began to suppress the flames using a fire extinguisher, while on-duty crew members were simultaneously responding to the report a few blocks away.

Nelson Police Department officers arrived shortly after and quickly secured the area by closing surrounding streets, allowing fire crews to operate safely.

Upon arrival, the responding crew deployed an attack line and successfully extinguished the remaining fire.

“The coordinated efforts of fire and police personnel ensured the situation was brought under control swiftly and without incident,” said chief Hebert in a press release.

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services reminds all vehicle owners to regularly inspect and maintain their vehicles. Simple steps — like checking for fluid leaks, inspecting electrical systems, and ensuring proper functioning of warning lights — can significantly reduce the risk of vehicle fires and improve overall road safety, he added.

“Vehicle fires can happen quickly and without warning,” said Hebert. “Regular maintenance is your first line of defense. We encourage everyone to take the time to inspect their vehicles routinely — it could prevent an emergency and keep you and your loved ones safe.”