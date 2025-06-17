Recreation commission decides to not support housing project for recreation land

Photo: File Recreation Commission No. 5 voted against donating lands to the Nelson CARES housing project.

Another hurdle has been encountered in the attempt to place a housing project on a corner of the Nelson recreation campus property.

On Tuesday morning the Nelson and District Recreation Commission No. 5 voted to not donate the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) lands to the City of Nelson at 824 Front Street specifically for the Nelson CARES Society proposed housing project in its current form.

The commission was exploring the potential of expanding the Nelson and District Community Complex in partnership with Nelson CARES and the City of Nelson by committing to a lease with Nelson CARES for 5,492 square feet of recreation space for the NDCC.

The timeframe, lack of public consultation and the ongoing leasing costs for the portion of the project designated for recreation (5,000 square feet) proved a taller order than the commission was willing to assume.

“I’m not saying I would not do it,” said Tom Newell, Area F director and commission member. “I would say let the people decide. Give them some numbers, give them some specific numbers … and include the long-term costs.”

In the 2022 RDCK Service Review work completed by commission, although not a requirement of the bylaw it identified that “…for all investments in new or expanded services over $250,000…” per year getting voter assent should be considered. This project could cost between $240,000 and $300,000 per year to lease the recreational space.

“This is right at the decision point for a project like this,” said RDCK community service general manager Joe Chirico.

The financial commitment is $250,000 to $300,000 per year for the lease plus operational costs, Chirico explained. Operational costs like utilities are still undefined but included in the lease cost. Staffing costs may be impacted but if the scope of service is like what the RDCK is currently providing but just more space, the incremental cost will be held to janitorial and equipment.

But the operational costs are relatively unknown for the space, added Area E director Cheryl Graham.

“To sign a blank cheque is something I don’t do in business, and I wouldn’t do that here.

I would support going to referendum and putting it to the people and saying ‘Is this what you want?’ And if they want it that would be great and I would be happy to support it,” she told the commission.

“But I don’t know, from the feedback I have had from some of the residents, they are saying they would not. I just feel it is unfortunate that we don’t have the time to go to the people and let them decide.”

The decision by the commission will be forwarded to the RDCK board of directors’ meeting this Thursday. The city has set a public meeting on the project for Monday in city council chambers.

If the land does not get approved for transfer to the city’s portion for the project, it will likely remain unused. In Chirico’s report to the commission he stated there was no evidence the RDCK could build the space to Provincial Building Code Step 3 for less, and for less administrative oversight.

“Staff also recognizes that through the last two years of budget process that the costs of services is perceived to be under greater and greater public scrutiny and this this may not be the right time to bring this forward without a voter assent process,” he said. “This solution does not work if the RDCK proceeds with voter assent as that process is too uncertain for the housing project. This is the challenge.”