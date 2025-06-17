Federal agency makes plans for depopulation despite arguments, popular support against cull

Photo: File Universal Ostrich Farms

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has stuck its head in the sand and refused to reverse its decision from six months ago to “depopulate” ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms.

According to a statement on Monday, the CFIA will not deviate from its Dec. 31, 2024 order that declared the animals were infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and, therefore, slated for death.

“Given that the flock has had multiple laboratory-confirmed cases of H5N1 and the ongoing serious risks for animal and human health and trade, the CFIA continues planning for humane depopulation with veterinary oversight at the infected premises,” the CFIA statement to Castanet (Nelson) read.

There had been a pause initially on the ostrich disposal order, the CFIA explained, because of the interlocutory injunction Universal filed to stop the ostrich cull. But on May 13, federal court dismissed both of Universal Ostrich Farms’ (UOF) applications for judicial review.

However, on May 26 UOF filed a notice of appeal challenging the federal court’s decision dismissing the two applications for judicial review and on June 2, UOF filed a motion for a stay until such time as the appeal is heard.

Once the stay is removed, the CFIA knows it will have to contend with an encampment of supporters on the farm in order to depopulate the ostriches. It revealed it will not release details about individual farms, and specific operational plans and dates will not be shared with the public in advance of the depopulation.

“A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) presence is now required for any CFIA on-farm activities,” the CFIA noted.

No return

For its part, the CFIA has maintained that UOF has not cooperated with the requirements set out under the Health of Animals Act (HAA) and failed to undertake biosecurity risk mitigation measures.

“This includes a failure to address significant biosecurity hazards such as the accumulation of manure, the encouraging of wild birds to feed with the ostriches and the improper handling and disposal of deceased animals that have been infected with or exposed to HPAI,” the CFIA said in a statement.

“These actions significantly increase the risk of disease transmission and reflect a disregard for regulatory compliance and animal health standards.”

Further afield

Keeping the birds alive — which the CFIA deems to be exposed to HPAI — means a potential source of the virus persists, the agency declared.

“It increases the risk of re-assortment or mutation of the virus, particularly with birds raised in open pasture where there is ongoing exposure to wildlife,” it stated. “Even when ostriches appear healthy, they can still spread disease.”

Not flying south

There won’t be any ostriches from the farm being sent to the U.S., the CFIA stated.

“The farm is still classified as an infected poultry premise and, as a result, is still under a mandatory quarantine,” the CFIA maintained.

“Additionally, the US currently restricts the importation of poultry, commercial birds, ratites, avian hatching eggs, unprocessed avian products and by-products, and certain fresh poultry products originating from or transiting the from active primary control zones (PCZ), including the PCZ currently associated to the ostrich farm.”