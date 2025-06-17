Victoria Street Transit Exchange to open for bus service June 30 despite not being complete

Photo: File On Monday, June 30, bus service from the Ward Street and Baker Street exchange (above) will move over to the new transit exchange on Victoria Street between Kootenay Street and Stanley Street.

Oh, what a difference a year makes.

Nearly one year ago the city had been told by B.C. Transit that the Victoria Street Transit Exchange project was nearly complete in its detailed design stage (July 2) and was one week away from its design completion.

Nearly one year ago — minus one week — the project sign was to be installed on the street, the tender for the project was to be posted to B.C. Bid with the contract to be awarded by mid-August. Construction was slated to start in late August, September was expected to be a 50 per cent construction milestone, and late October was to see a substantial completion, with in-service expected and project completion.

Nearly one year later the roadwork portion of the exchange was still inching forward with major sections of the project still under construction. However, on Monday the city announced that it would allow bus service to begin in the area while significant finishing continued at the exchange.

On Monday, June 30, bus service from the Ward Street and Baker Street exchange will move over to the new transit exchange on Victoria Street between Kootenay Street and Stanley Street.

The current design provides five bus bays — constructed out of concrete for added durability — because adding another bus bay would reduce limited on-street parking and eliminate the loading zone.

Details for the project include, on the north side, a completely redone curb, gutter and sidewalk from one end to the other (Kootenay to Stanley street). Transit shelters, complete with in-ceiling lighting. Three bus bays on the north side of the street with two on the south side, will also see all new curb, gutter and sidewalk installed throughout.

There will be new street lighting throughout the exchange as well, with a public restroom stationed near the Nelson Public Library. There will also be bike racks included on the street, with four on-street parking stalls for vehicles on the north side.

With the move to the new exchange will come some scheduling changes, warned a press release from the city.

“There will be some minor schedule and routing changes on all routes that service the City of Nelson,” the city release stated.

People are asked to visit B.C. Transit’s website for up-to-date trip schedules and maps.