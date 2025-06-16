Arbitrator issues final report on Kootenay Lake ferry workers’ contract negotiations

Photo: File The union will be sharing the report with its membership on June 23.

Arbitrator Vince Ready has issued his report on the Kootenay Lake ferry collective bargaining agreement between Western Pacific Marine and the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU).

However, the result of that report and the reaction to it won’t be known for a while.

“The final report has been delivered to both parties for review, but we are not able to provide comment,” said BCGEU’s spokesperson Susan Howatt.

The union will be sharing the report with its membership on June 23.

Western Pacific Marine (WPM) will be available to comment on the report at that time as well, said the company’s general manager, Odai Sirri.

The interest arbitration process concluded in early May in the contract dispute between inland union ferry workers and their employer that started back on Nov. 3.

In early April the five-month ferry worker strike ended after a ‘breakthrough’ was achieved in the special meditation between WPM and the BCGEU. The breakthrough was expected to resolve the ongoing Kootenay Lake ferry strike — which also includes cable ferry workers on the Glade and Harrop/Procter routes — with WPM.

“Both the union and Western Pacific Marine have agreed to submit remaining matters to special mediator Vince Ready for a binding recommendation,” the BCGEU said in a statement on April 8.

As a result, union members ended their strike on April 11.

“Our bargaining committee is encouraged by the progress made during the mediation process. A number of key issues that were previously contentious have now been resolved, and we’re confident that the remaining matters can be fairly settled by Mr. Ready,” said BCGEU president Paul Finch when the arbitrator was appointed.

In the intervening weeks the union and WPM were expected to develop submissions to, and participate in, oral hearings with the special mediator, after which Ready will consider the two parties’ positions and issue his recommendation.

Ferry workers have been on strike since Nov. 3. The strike had limited sailings across Kootenay Lake, between Balfour and Kootenay Bay. Like the smaller routes, it is subject to an essential service designation and cannot be halted entirely.