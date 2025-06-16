Hazard abatement by wildfire service to take place in Burton area forest

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as today.

An eight-hectare prescribed burn will be set in the Burton area this week as the province’s wildfire service attempts to put the pieces in place to prevent wildfires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is supporting Interfor in conducting a hazard abatement burn in the Tillicum area. This burn is located approximately 17 kilometres east of the community of Burton — 179 km northwest of Nelson — and will cover up to eight ha.

Key goals include:

Long-term fire hazard abatement by reducing fuel loading;

Preparing the site for replanting;

Increase long-term nutrient cycling and biodiversity; and

Contribute to landscape level fuel break and wildfire mitigation efforts.

However, Although smoke may be a problem for people near the burn area and could be visible from Burton and surrounding communities — Caribou Creek, and the Caribou South FSR — it could potentially be visible to those travelling along Highway 6.

“Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable to achieve objectives and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, particularly the morning after burn operations,” noted the forest service in a press release. “Despite all precautions to manage it, unintended smoke impacts are possible after any burn.”