Interior Health issues drug alert for Nelson area

Photo: File photo IH has issued a drug alert for Nelson

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the Nelson and the surrounding area on Friday.

The health authority said multiple samples sold as down or fentanyl have tested positive for carfentanil, bromazolam, desalkylgidazepam and/or xylazine (a tranquillizer).

The samples are light pink in colour and pebble-like.

IH said carfentanil is 50 to 100 times more potent than fentanyl. These drug samples contain the equivalent of up to a 75 per cent concentration of fentanyl.

Users have an extreme risk of fatal overdose, amnesia, sleepiness or nodding out for a long time. The overdose may not respond to naloxone.

“If you think you have this drug, get it checked before using,” IH said.

Drug checking is available Monday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and alternating Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ANKORS, located at 101 Baker Street, Nelson. 236-972-7080

Find drug checking locations at www.drugchecking.ca

The alert is in effect until June 20.