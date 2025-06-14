Wildfires around and near Nelson have been extinguished

Photo: BC Wildfire Service interactive map A wildfire that started on June 11 just outside of Nelson has been put out.

The Fell Creek wildfire that sparked up roughly five kilometres outside of Nelson on June 11 has been extinguished. The fire was estimated to be just under one hectare in size and was classified as out of control at one point.

B.C. Wildfire Service said that fire crews were not initially assigned to the incident but the fire no longer appears on the interactive B.C. Wildfire map.

However, an initial attack crew responded to a wildfire located near Plant Creek — 19 km east of Nelson close to Kokanee Creek Provincial Park — on Wednesday morning and was successfully put out by Friday.

Another fire that started last month on May 9 within the Smallwood station area — 17 kilometres west of Nelson in Blewett — was also put out on June 12 after being classified as under control for days.

Nelsonites can be more at ease after several fires that were reportedly started by lightning following a storm that rolled through the Kootenay region on Wednesday have been extinguished.