CKISS launches new app that aims to eradicate poison hemlock

Photo: Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) will be launching an interactive game where people can find invasive plants and get paid for it.

There is a new game to help you play, get paid and help the environment.

The Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society (CKISS) is giving residents and visitors in the Creston area a chance to earn money by helping remove the invasive plant species: poisonous hemlock.

“This is the first time, globally, that poison hemlock will be controlled through a mobile game. We’re excited to bring this innovative and fun approach to invasive species management to Canada,” said Laurie Frankcom, engagement coordinator at CKISS.

The Poison Hemlock Patrol is a Crowdsorsa, mission-based, mobile game that provides steps on how to properly remove the plant and fight against its spread.

The app requires you to take photos of the area where the invasive plant is to analyze the surface area to gauge how much money you can receive.

Each participant will get paid based on the square metre of plant space that is removed. A total of $1,800 in rewards is up for grabs and participants can earn up to $30 per hour, based on area size and infestation density.

To take part, download the Crowdsorsa mobile game on your smartphone. When players locate and remove poison hemlock (either from pre-marked spots or new discoveries), they can submit before-and-after videos of the removal through the app. Once verified, participants are paid directly to their bank accounts.

Poison hemlock poses serious health, environmental, and economic risks. All parts of the plant are toxic to humans and animals, and have the potential to cause respiratory failure or deformities in unborn livestock if ingested.

It spreads quickly and, as a result, can easily outgrow and destroy native vegetation and reduce biodiversity. In order to increase management costs for landowners and help reduce the growing threats to local ecosystems, CKISS is hoping to inspire everyone within the Creston region to take action.

The mission launches in early June 2025 and will continue so long as the reward budget lasts.