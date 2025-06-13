High streamflow advisory could be increased by high precipitation: River Forecast Centre

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Current hydrologic modelling is predicting the possibility of flows reaching or exceeding the five-year to 20-year return period range.

There is some good news and some bad news that comes with the potential for precipitation carries over the next few days for the West Kootenay.

According to the River Forecast Centre, current hydrologic modelling is predicting the possibility of flows reaching or exceeding the five-year to 20-year return period range if the area receives the rain it has been forecast.

“Rivers with flows that are already bolstered by snowmelt may experience amplified flow responses to the upcoming rainfall, even outside of the areas receiving the highest rainfall totals,” the centre explained.

A high streamflow advisory has been issued for the general West Kootenay — meaning that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

A high-pressure ridge that has dominated the provincial weather pattern over the past several days is expected to weaken, with a low-pressure off Alaska expected to lead to wrap-around rainfall across the B.C. interior.

Although weather modelling is consistent with the weather pattern, the centre forecast explained there is uncertainty over the amounts of rainfall that is expected over the next few days.

“High-end scenarios are indicating the potential for localized rainfall amounts reaching or exceeding the 80-120 millimetre range, with enhancement of rainfall anticipated in upslope areas,” the centre said.

For information on how to prepare for flood hazards, visit PreparedBC.