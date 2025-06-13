Nelson Public Library invites the public to honour National Indigenous History Month

Photo: Harinder Kaur, Creative Commons The Nelson Public Library is holding a special talking circle on June 19 from 2-3:30 p.m.

The library “warmly” invites people to a special talking circle on June 19 from 2-3:30 p.m.

“This family event is a beautiful opportunity to come together, share your thoughts, and engage in storytelling, shared wisdom, reflections, and drumming,” said Fraser Sutherland, library adult services coordinator, in a press release. “Everyone is welcome to share space and circle.”

Elder Donna Wright will hold the space and be joined by James Guay, youth project coordinator for Videa and Indigenous family support coordinator of Kootenay Kids, Lance Ledger, Indigenous family support worker and art therapist Juanita Kiff, will also offer a creative arts-based process on truth and reconciliation.

“Together, we’ll honour National Indigenous History Month and reflect on the upcoming National Indigenous Peoples Day on June 21,” said Sutherland.