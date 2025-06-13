Analysis of recycling services finds city has been overpaying since 2019

Photo: File Six years ago it was identified that Nelsonites rely less on the Nelson area recycling depots than rural users because city residents participate in the curbside program.

The City of Nelson is overpaying for recycling services under the regional district’s cost allocation model, and will now be asking for its money back.

In 2023 an analysis of the city’s claims it was overpaying was undertaken and the conclusions reached were based on the number of urban and rural users rather than the volume of materials being collected at the depots.

“Adopting a more accurate, volume-weighted allocation model would ensure a fairer distribution of costs and could save the city over $100,000 annually," said city corporate officer Sara Winton in her report to council on June 3.

Six years ago it was identified that Nelsonites rely less on the Nelson area recycling depots than rural users because city residents participate in the curbside program.

As a result, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors committed to reviewing the impact of having a curbside program has on the cost of the depot operations and recognize this in allocating costs.

One year after the 2023 analysis Nelson city staff reviewed the findings and concluded that allocating costs by number of users versus the volume of material would not give Nelson residents any credit for having a curbside program and therefore did not appear to reflect the commitment made by the RDCK board.

Nelson’s annual contribution of $335,485 did not reflect its proportional use of recycling services, said Winton.

“City staff’s internal analysis in December 2024 adjusted figures to account for non-curbside materials and regional depot use, revealing Nelson’s fair share to be $220,440,” she said. “This is a discrepancy of over $115,000 per year.”

Survey data collected in 2023 also showed that:

66 per cent of urban users at Nelson’s Lakeside depot only disposed of non-curbside-eligible materials; and

38 per cent of urban users at Grohman Narrows depot did the same.

The findings were confusing to city staff, said city manager Kevin Cormack.

“I’m not quite sure why when they had that data that they did not take into account that urban users should not be discouraged from using the depot for all those products that are not taken in curbside; they should be encouraged,” he said.

“All we are saying is it should be based on the material you bring, not how many people show up.”

Council approved sending a letter to the RDCK Central Resource Recovery committee and the city's representative (Coun. Keith Page) will present the motion included in the request for decision at the committee’s next meeting.

The letter would be asking the committee to recommend to the RDCK board that the cost allocation model for recycling services in the Central Sub-region be revised to:

a contribution model for depot recycling services based on the volume of materials collected as identified in the City of Nelson allocation of costs;

that the data collected from the 2023 RDCK depot surveys be used for this allocation and be applied retroactively; and

that this allocation be revised every five years.

In the event that the board rejects the city’s findings it would be forced to ask for a service review.