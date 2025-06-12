City delegation policy amendments adopted, but contentious change averted

Photo: File The amendments were expected to empower city “staff to assess the relevance and jurisdiction of requests and limits repeat appearances, helping to keep council agendas focused and productive.”

A proposed city staff change to the Nelson committee-of-the-whole policy guidelines and criteria nearly derailed the ability of delegations to appear and petition elected officials on important community issues.

When amendments to the Committee of the Whole Delegation Policy were up for adoption, the change to presentation eligibility immediately ignited council. One of the changes proposed that “a delegation request may be refused where it is perceived that the primary purpose is to convince council.”

But what else would a delegation be appearing before council, asked Coun. Keith Page.

“So many are here to convince council” of their cause, he said.

City manager of corporate services, Sara Winton, said the idea of the change was to protect council and not have their decisions influenced.

“(Delegations) should be here to provide you with information and allow you an opportunity to ask questions,” she said.

The amendments were expected to empower city “staff to assess the relevance and jurisdiction of requests and limits repeat appearances, helping to keep council agendas focused and productive.”

Coun. Leslie Payne looked at definition of convince and the policy change ran contrary to it.

“You present information so the party you are presenting to can make a decision,” she said. “I just think (the policy change) is irrelevant. I just don’t who we are trying to cut out with this, because I just don’t think we need it. Period.”

The same concerns as others on council was the intent voiced by Coun. Jesse Peneiro.

“I don’t know why else people would be coming to us if not to convince us,” he said.

City manager Kevin Cormack suggested council decide to amend the amendment.

“So can I say we just strike that part and keep the rest,” he said.

The policy amendments were moved without the contentious clause and the motion to adopt the new policy was passed.

The revised policy updates and expands on the original 2022 version to incorporate feedback from council, staff and delegation participants.

“The amendments were intended to add clarity and address procedural challenges not previously captured,” said deputy corporate officer Sonya Martineau in her report to council.

These include clearer submission timelines, presenter conduct expectations, repeat delegation rules, and the ability for staff to assess relevance and jurisdiction more precisely.

Picking apart the policy

The current Committee of the Whole Delegation Policy was adopted in 2022 to formalize delegation procedures.

“However, over the past two years, staff have encountered several recurring issues not adequately addressed in that version,” said Martineau.

The recurring issues include:

Ambiguity around submission deadlines and material requirements;

Lack of clear conduct guidelines for presenters;

Confusion regarding eligibility and jurisdiction; and

Repetitive or unproductive delegations not offering new information.

The revised policy added explicit timelines, conduct protocols and procedural clarity.

“While the added structure may be perceived by some as a limitation on access, the revisions are intended to ensure fairness, transparency, and effective use of council and staff time,” said Martineau. “Overall, the policy supports better meeting management and aligns with good governance practices.

Some of the changes include …

Presentation eligibility

Requests for delegation may be denied if the subject matter is deemed to be outside the jurisdiction of the City of Nelson.

Procedure

Delegations should not appear before council more than once in the last 12-month period, unless they are presenting substantively new information not previously shared with council.

Delegation requests must be submitted in writing to the corporate officer or designate no less than 30 calendar days prior to the scheduled committee-of-the-whole meeting.

Presentation time limits

Delegations will be allotted a maximum of 10 minutes to present their information unless otherwise permitted by the chair. This limit includes any audiovisual materials or handouts.

Delegation conduct

Disruptive, disrespectful, or unruly behavior may result in the termination of the presentation and removal from the meeting, at the discretion of the chair.

Council response protocol

Council members may pose questions to delegations following the presentation for the purposes of clarification.

No decisions will be made at the time of the delegation’s presentation. The matter may be referred to staff for further consideration or placed on a future meeting agenda as deemed appropriate by council.