Nelson police and RCMP cleared of wrong doing in death of 25-year-old Blewett man

Photo: Samantha Holomay The Nelson Police Department and local RCMP were under investigation following the death of a man earlier this year.

There was no connection between police action or inaction related to a fatal incident that left a 25-year-old Blewett man dead on Jan. 18, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. concluded Wednesday.

The IIO were investigating the Nelson Police Department and local RCMP's response to the fatal incident on the evening of Jan. 18 when the man was driving on Highway 3A near Grohman Narrows Provincial Park when his vehicle left the road.

The family raised concerns April 14 about police actions regarding the search for the 25-year-old man, with the IIO releasing its conclusions Wednesday.

“Reasonable search efforts were undertaken by members of the Central Kootenay RCMP and the Nelson Police Department to attempt to locate the man when he was reported missing,” the IIO stated in a news release.

Police were notified later that evening when he failed to arrive at his expected destination. The man was found deceased within his vehicle the following morning near the bottom of a steep embankment.

Due to the terrain containing large boulders and trees, the vehicle was not visible from the highway.

The man's family notified the IIO, which investigates officer-related incidents that have resulted in serious harm or death, whether or not there was any allegation of wrong doing, on April 14.