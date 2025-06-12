Early weeks of Nelson Farmers' Market relocation causes vendor and councillor concerns

One of Nelson’s most beloved events is at a crossroads. Some long-time Nelson’s Farmers' Market vendors are considering dropping out because of the market's relocation.

Nelson city councillor Leslie Payne spoke out about the issue at a recent city council meeting.

"I think it's really important to recognize all of the factors that go in to making this kind of significant change," she said.

The City of Nelson assumed responsibility for managing the market in 2019. A notice was sent out a week before the market was supposed to start, letting vendors and the public know the event would be moved from Baker Street to Cottonwood Falls Park.

“I’ve never been to a market like this before. The Saturday market, the Wednesday Market, they’re usually pretty 'bopping,'" said Payne.

The market's original spot was in the downtown core, and is a popular event among tourists and community members. People would typically visit the market on their lunch breaks. However, the public has been told that a "close call collision" and downtown construction are some of the reasons why the Wednesday market has been moved to the same location where the Saturday market is held.

The city said the notice was put out so late due to operational changes. A vendor survey they put out in March asked participants about what changes they wanted to see. However, vendors said that the survey didn't mention anything about relocating.

"I don't think the vendors, in particular the farmers, were really consulted about it. They're the ones who are going to bear the financial costs of this move,” said Payne.

"It's not, for me, an accessible place. Someone did point out that there are a couple more parking spots available."

While some have supported the move, stating that it will "clear up traffic downtown and make it easier for delivery drivers," others have said that the move has cost them money.

"I’m unsure," said Jodie Burridge, owner of Butterflies in Ballgowns, an eco-conscious clothing company.

"It sounds like this week wasn’t very busy, and the vendors were not successful with their sales, so I think I will wait to see if the foot traffic and advertising from the city increases."

Now that the market is on the other side of town, some vendors are reconsidering if they will even participate at all.

"I’m trying to be optimistic about the whole situation. It's a great location, but it's the demographic change that is affecting us the most,” said Josh Mateschitz, market vendor farmer and co-owner of Kootenay Corner Gardens.

The city said the move is temporary and that they will be monitoring the market's success to determine whether the new spot will work. Payne said she wonders how that success will be measured.

“I think it’s really important that we re-examine this decision with all the factors included.”