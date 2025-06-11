West Kootenay snowpack drops but still above 2024 and provincial average

Photo: Province of B.C. Snow basin indices.

Although the West Kootenay snowpack has dropped by 14 per cent in the last month to clock in at 54 per cent of normal for this time of the year, and it is still above the provincial average of 44 per cent.

On June 1 the data collected from the manual snow courses and automated snow weather stations (ASWS) in the West Kootenay region was compiled into the Ministry of Environment and Parks’ Snow Survey Program’s “Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin.”

Although the region sits third out of 29 snow basins recorded in B.C. at 54 per cent, it is behind last year’s 79 per cent range.

And the prediction from Environment Canada is that the snowmelt should not ramp up over the next few weeks, but it could slow instead. The bulletin pulls much of its climate predictions and data from Environment Canada reports.

“The warmest temperatures of the year, so far, occurred at the start of May, before temperatures cooled to seasonal values,” the bulletin read. “The upcoming weather forecast remains modestly unsettled with seasonal temperatures expected. There are no signs of a significant heat wave in the short-term forecast.”

Snow basin indices are greater in higher elevation regions of the province — such as the West Kootenay — compared to 2024 due to more snow accumulation through the season. Lower elevation basins tend to have a lower snowpack compared to last year due to an earlier rate of melt in April.

Let it snow

Annual snow accumulation in B.C. typically reaches maximum levels in mid-April, with the date of the snowpack peak occurring April 11 with 15 per cent of the snowpack having melted.

In 2024, the date of peak snow occurred on April 12, but only four per cent of the total snowpack had melted by May 1. On average, approximately half the seasonal snowpack melts by June 1.

“This season’s snowmelt is trending earlier than normal with approximately two-thirds of the annual snow accumulation having melted by the start of June,” the bulletin stated.

“Below normal spring freshet hazard is expected due to low snowpack. Local flooding from extreme rainfall is possible.”

Low snowpack, early snowmelt and warm seasonal weather forecasts are pointing towards elevated drought hazards for this upcoming season.

There are no regions in the province with near normal snowpack (90-110 per cent) for June 1. Most regions throughout B.C. have below normal (60-80 per cent) snow.

Last year, the snowmelt timing trended seasonal with 52 per cent of the snowpack having melted by June 1, whereas a record hot May in 2023 led to 86 per cent of the seasonal snowpack melting by June 1.

Talking temperature

Temperatures in May were near normal to above normal (-1.5°C to +1.5°C) throughout British Columbia in May.

Precipitation was variable for May throughout most of the province. Drier than normal conditions occurred in most of the Southern Interior; however, Penticton ended the month wetter than normal.

Very dry conditions occurred in the northeast, with Fort Nelson measuring the second lowest May precipitation total since 1938. Other areas of the province were generally near normal.

A high-pressure ridge impacted the province during the first week of June, bringing dry and seasonally warm temperatures.

The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at the U.S. National Weather Service/NOAA issued a final La Nin?a Advisory on April 10. As of May 8 the ENSO Alert System Status is not active. ENSO-neutral is favoured to continue for the summer, with a greater than 50 per cent chance of remaining through August-October.

The current low snowpack, persistence of drought impacts from previous seasons, lower seasonal volume forecasts, and upcoming seasonal weather outlook are all significant factors for region-wide concern for drought hazard this summer.

While snowpack can play an important role in areas, other factors may have equal or greater importance in governing the emergence of drought this summer.

“There are concerns for drought this season throughout the province due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack and seasonal weather forecasts,” the bulletin read. “Spring weather will continue to play an important role in summer drought conditions.”