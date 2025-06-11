Top athletes at city’s high school honoured

Photo: Submitted Outstanding athlete, from left, Ryan MacKinnon (athletic director), Cristobal Jacob Pares, Georgia Shuel and Rylie Clark).

The annual L.V. Rogers Secondary School Athletic Award banquet was held on June 10 as another successful year of sport for the school’s athletes comes to a close.

“This year found tremendous success with all of our varsity teams qualifying for provincials,” said athletic director Ryan MacKinnon.

“Highlights include our senior girls' soccer team placing second in the province, senior boys' soccer team placing seventh and our senior girls’ volleyball team placing 11th overall.”

The outstanding athlete award, recognizing excellence in a single sport, were presented to Cristobal Jacob Pares (soccer), Rylie Clark (soccer) and Georgia Shuel (volleyball).

Celebrating success, leadership and skill across multiple sports, the all-around athlete awards went to Paityn Lake, who excelled in soccer, basketball and volleyball, and Lanz Gonzales, a standout in both volleyball and basketball.

The top scholar award is for an athlete who competes in a school sport who also maintains an exceptional academic standard. Two students who received 4.0 grade point averages and competed as LVR Grizzly athletes are Kallie Badry and Noah Jury.

Photo: Submitted All-around athlete, from left, Ryan MacKinnon (athletic director), Lanz Gonzales and Paityn Lake.

Grizzly award

The Grizzly award celebrates players who shine in their specific spot, are dedicated, coachable, supportive teammates and positive role models for our school community.

This year’s Grizzly award recipients include:

Sr. girls’ volleyball: Paityn Lake;

Jr. girls’ volleyball: Penelope Dawson;

Sr. boys’ volleyball: Conor Jackson;

Cross country: Dawson Abraham;

Sr. boys’ basketball “AAA”: Levi Konken;

Girls’ basketball: Gia Davidson;

Jr. boys’ basketball: Chase Tarzwell;

Sr. boys’ basketball “A”: Coen Morris;

Boys’ soccer: Lazlo Lorenzo Langevin;

Girls’ soccer: Nina Usher;

Tennis: Cade McCarthy;

Track and Field: Aleah Smith;

Golf: Griffin Wanhella;

Girls’ rugby: Leopold Haase;

Boys’ rugby: Bea Martin; and

Swimming: Sasha Eaton.