Three wildfires discovered in the Kootenays

Photo: BC Wildfire Service BC Wildfire Service discovered an out of control wildfire just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three new wildfires were discovered on Wednesday in the Kootenay region.

One wildfire located near Shannon Creek outside of Naksup was discovered just after 10 a.m. on the morning of June 11. It is currently classified as under control.

Shortly after another wildfire was spotted in the Falls Creek area in the Central Kootenay and is classified as out of control. BCWS suspects that both fires were caused by lightning.

Another wildfire was discovered located near the Fell Creek area just outside of Nelson late Wednesday evening. Further details on how the fire started are not yet known as the the investigation is still ongoing.

The fire is estimated to be just under one hectare in size and is classified at out of control.

Castanet has reached out to the BCWS for more information about their response to the fires.

A late evening storm rolled over the city around 5:30 p.m. and came shortly after the Southeast Fire Centre changed Nelson’s fire danger rating to “moderate danger" on the afternoon of June 10.

A moderate danger rating is the third highest danger class and means that fire risks are increasing. A long stretch of hot weather with no precipitation has started to dry out flammable forest materials. Conditions with low humidity can also can lead to vegetation drying out even further.

According to the BCWS, when there are extremely dry forest fire fuels and new fires will start easily, spread rapidly, and challenge fire suppression efforts.

Nelson’s danger rating change comes after a special weather statement was issued for the southern Interior and the West Kootenay over the weekend.