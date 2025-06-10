Heat grips West Kootenay and shakes down recorded high marks

Photo: File Hot times in West Kootenay ...

Records are made to be broken and on Monday weather records fizzled in the West Kootenay like a drop of water hitting the searing city sidewalks.

The ongoing heat wave in the West Kootenay settled in on bake, with the 33.2 C-degree, 10-year-old record being bested by over two degrees in Nelson at 35.3 C, while Trail sparked a blistering 36.6 C, breaking the record of 33.2 C.

Castlegar, Cranbrook and Creston saw records set in 1918 broken when the heat was measured at 36.4 C, 34.4 C and 34.8 C, respectively.

The heat wave is expected to continue for another couple of days, with some respite expected on Thursday, as well as the allure of precipitation.

“A ridge of high pressure continues to bring high temperatures to the region,” Environment Canada had said in a weather warning. “Daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper-30's and overnight lows overnight lows in the mid teens are expected.”

Kelowna saw the heat come in at 33.9 C Monday, breaking a record of 32.8 C; Summerland set a record when the heat reached 35.3, breaking a previous record of 34.4 C; Osoyoos was 37.5 C, breaking a record of 35 C; Penticton broke record of 34.5 C; and in Vernon the temperature reached 33.4 C, breaking a record of 32.2 C.