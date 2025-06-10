Heat wave continues across the Southern Interior

Photo: Samantha Holomay A special weather statement was put in place for the Southern Interior and the West Kootenay.

A late spring heat wave has been warming municipalities all over the province.

A special weather statement was issued for the Southern Interior and the West Kootenay over the weekend. Luckily, temperatures are expected to start to cool down on Thursday, June 12.

“It is important that people are aware that heat can be harmful to our health,” said Sue Pollock, a medical health officer with Interior Health (IH).

The summer is only on the brink of beginning, meaning that we haven't seen the last of the heat. To help residents stay safe, IH has released a series of tips everyone can use to protect against heat-related illnesses.

Plan ahead

Some ways you can prepare for heatwaves and other heat-related weather conditions is to plan for them. Extreme heat can come quickly, and making sure to check forecasts, opting to stay near the shade and making sure you know where cooling centres are could help you beat the heat this summer.

To stay informed about heat alerts for your community, you can download the WeatherCAN app directly to your phone to receive real-time updates for heat, air quality, wildfire, severe storm and evacuation alert warnings.

Prepare your home

If you already have an air conditioner in your home, that's great. If you don’t, check that you have a working fan. Remember, however, that while fans can help you feel more comfortable, they do not work to lower body temperature for older people, or for temperatures over 35°C.

Keeping shutters, blinds or curtains over your windows to keep the sun out during the day can help keep your home cool. You can also try to get in the habit of practicing opening doors and windows to move cool air in at night, and shutting windows during the day to prevent hot outdoor air from coming inside.

Take care of your body.

Staying hydrated, drinking water and avoiding strenuous activities during the hottest parts of the day could save you from heat-related illnesses.

If you end up going too far, it's important to be familiar with some of the signs of heat-related illnesses, nausea, rapid heartbeat, profuse sweating and confusion. If you fall ill, seek medical help if needed.

Pollock said that there are "certain groups who are more susceptible to the health effects of heat, such as the elderly individuals, those who are very young, pregnant people, and precariously housed individuals."

During the 2021 heat dome, there were hundreds of lives lost, primarily among older adults over the age of 50 who were living alone and socially isolated.

She continued to explain that using the buddy system, checking in on vulnerable populations and utilizing cooler centres are all ways the public can keep each other safe this season.