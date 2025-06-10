Priority sectors for rural community immigration pilot announced

Photo: Submitted Ferraro Foods, a participating employer in the West Kootenay Rural and Northern Immigration pilot.

The pathway to permanent residency is opening up through the launch of the West Kootenay Rural Community Immigration pilot (RCIP).

Offered through Community Futures Central Kootenay (CFCK), the initiative offers a pathway to permanent residency for newcomers who want to settle long-term in the West Kootenay region and help fill key job vacancies that support the local economy.

RCIP — an initiative of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) — builds on the foundation of the West Kootenay Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, which ran from 2020 to 2024.

That earlier program supported 256 local employers in hiring talent for over 650 hard-to-fill positions. While RCIP is structured differently, its purpose remains the same: helping employers across the region attract and retain skilled newcomers to meet persistent workforce challenges, said Andrea Wilkey, executive director of CFCK.

“RCIP is a vital tool for helping local businesses tackle persistent labour shortages,” she said. “By connecting employers with skilled newcomers who are eager to build their lives here, we’re strengthening our regional economy and ensuring businesses have the workforce they need to thrive.”

Based on input from the West Kootenay RCIP steering committee — which includes leaders from economic development, education, and the non-profit sector — the following sectors have been identified as regional priorities due to critical labour shortages:

Health;

Education, law and social, community and government services;

Sales and service;

Trades, transport and equipment operation; and

Manufacturing and utilities.

To participate in RCIP, employers must first become designated before they can submit applications for candidates to receive a community recommendation for permanent residency. Designation confirms that employers are committed to fair recruitment practices and prepared to support newcomers in their transition to living and working in the region.

Information on how to become designated is available at: https://westkootenayimmigration.ca/employer-designation/.

The RCIP program covers a wide area, including the entire Regional District of Central Kootenay and most of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, extending west to and including Rock Creek. Once enough employers have been designated, RCIP will begin accepting candidate recommendations. It is anticipated that candidate recommendation applications from designated employers will open in early July 2025.