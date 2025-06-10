Nelson author to speak on the local impact of trauma and wellness at the Nelson Public Library

Photo: Submitted Nelson author and Selkirk College educator Theresa Southam hosts event for her book “Transforming Trauma through Social Change: An Empowering Guide for Educators” on June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Library.

Theresa Southam, local author and department head of the Teaching and Learning Centre at Selkirk College has written a practical guide on understanding trauma and working towards wellness through social change.

She will have an event for her book Transforming Trauma through Social Change: An Empowering Guide for Educators on Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m. at the Nelson Public Library.

Southam, who has lived in Nelson for over 40 years, explores the concepts of trauma and wellness through a local lens and includes the living histories of many individuals and communities from the area, such as Sinixt elder Virgil Seymour, immigrant student Gaganjeet Singh, the counter-culturists of the Slocan Valley, and Lee Reid of Granny Gardening Tours.

“I’m proud that so many stories in the book are from the region. We have a rich history of social change. Activists, curators, elders, and students all played a part in the book’s creation,” said Southam.

The book explores key concepts within trauma theory, such as grief, acknowledgment, forgiveness, giving, transformation, and cultures of resistance, and speaks on how the importance of feeling empowered to change society is critical during these challenging times.

Ultimately, this book hopes to guide people towards building a more trauma-resilient and sustainable society.

Southam will give a presentation at the event, which will include a brief overview of her work, a reading of some local stories from the book, and the facilitation of a discussion on topics relating to healing trauma through social change movements.