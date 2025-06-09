Human-caused wildfire 36 km from Nelson prompts fire response

Photo: BC Wildfire Service map Crown Creek is located outside the community of Crawford Bay, roughly 36 kilometres from Nelson.

An under-control wildfire at Crown Creek, located just outside of the community of Crawford Bay on the East Shore of Kootenay Lake, broke out late in the afternoon of Monday, June 9.

At 3:37 p.m., the Southeast Fire Centre reported that a .009 hectare wildfire broke out in the area and it is suspected to be human-caused.

Suppression actions are currently being taken to limit its spread and just over one hour after the centre reported it, the fire was contained. At the moment, the Southeast centre is predicting the fire is not expected to spread beyond its current perimeter.

B.C. Wildfire Service has reported that 16 fires have started across the province in the last 24 hours.