Documentary explores navigation of space between being Canadian, Filipino

Outsiderness is a documentary (48 minutes) exploring identity and belonging through the lens of second-generation, Nelson-based, Filipino-Canadian filmmaker Carlo Alcos.

The film, along with Ahon, will be screening at The Capitol Theatre on June 19 (7 p.m.).

Raised in a predominantly white neighbourhood, Alcos navigates the in-between space of being Canadian yet feeling like an outsider, and being Filipino but not fully fitting in. His journey seeks to uncover what it truly means to belong.

The evening opens with Ahon (“Rise” in Tagalog), a short documentary (20 min.) about the K8 Mountaineering Club of Alberta — an all-Filipino group embracing the outdoors in the Canadian Rockies.

Directed by Kimberley-based filmmaker Trixie Pacis and edited by Alcos, Ahon sets the stage for the night’s themes.

A question-and-answer session with both filmmakers will follow the screenings.