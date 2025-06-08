Nelson, Creston share in emergency preparedness funding to strengthen local EOC’s

Photo: City of Nelson screenshot EOC improvements in Nelson include IT and communications equipment and staff-training exercises.

With wildfire season settling into the region the City of Nelson will be receiving some support in strengthening its emergency operation centre.

Through a grant from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), the municipality will be receiving $40,000 to help its emergency operation centre (EOC) respond to frequent climate emergencies. EOC improvements in Nelson include IT and communications equipment and staff-training exercises.

These funds will be used to purchase supplies and fund training and exercises to support staff and boost response capacity. The emergency operation centre co-ordinates people, actions and resources, and supports first responders on the ground. It also ensures people receive timely information, shelter assistance and other vital services throughout an emergency.

According to the City of Nelson’s website, the emergency management program serves year-round to identify risks, develop response plans and support residents in preparing for emergencies such as floods, wildfires, extreme weather and infrastructure failures.

“In an emergency, we coordinate resources, provide critical updates, and assist with response and recovery efforts,” noted the City of Nelson’s website.

The Town of Creston will also be receiving $40,000 for a project that provides EOC training, exercises and IT equipment.

Across B.C. the province is funding local projects to better equip local governments and First Nations to respond to emergencies and support people who are evacuated.

“Local emergency operations centres (EOC) are crucial in co-ordinating response efforts and safeguarding communities during emergencies,” said Kelly?Greene, minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“That’s why we’re providing communities with tools and training for staff and volunteers at emergency operations centres. These supports will allow local governments and First Nations throughout B.C. to better respond to emergencies.”

The province is providing nearly $7?million — administered through the Union of B.C. Municipalities — to support 139 emergency operation centre projects, benefiting 183 communities.