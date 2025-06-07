Revitalization of culture and unity among Columbia River Tribes highlights Sinixt Canoe Journey

Photo: screenshot The Sinixt Canoe Journey will be passing through Nelson June 16.

The Sinixt Canoe Journey from Revelstoke to Kettle Falls, WA. will be passing through Nelson on June 16-17.

“This collective paddle embodies the ongoing revitalization of culture and unity among the Columbia River Tribes,” noted a press release from the Sinixt Paddle.

Beginning June 10 and running until June 20, the journey touches down in Nelson on June 16, with a ceremony at the Capitol Theatre (4:30-7:30 p.m.). People can register for the event at www.capitoltheatre.ca.

“This year we are encouraging multigenerational participation. Bring your family together and come paddle a few days with us. Bring your parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles and your kids to spend time together on our homelands reconnecting with the land. Finally, do family pictures with a professional photographer and document the precious moments spent together,” the organizers noted.

The first Kettle Falls Canoe Journey was established in 2016 as a collaborative effort designed to breathe new life into the traditional art of dugout canoe building while also spotlighting important initiatives like fish passage and the ecological clean up and protection of the Columbia River.

The journey was a collaborative effort led by several organizations, including the Upper Columbia United Tribes (UCUT), Inchelium Language and Culture Association, Colville Confederated Tribes, Coeur D'Alene Tribe, Spokane Tribe of Indians, The Kalispel Tribe and the Kootenay Tribe of Idaho.

Learn more at www.sxwnitkw.com.

Back to the future

This year, to honour the spirit that first reunited the Columbia River Tribes in 2016 for the First Annual Canoe Journey, the focus is shifting to localized initiatives and community leadership.

“We are taking things back to the first year we came together and creating space for each tribe and community to continue this tradition and create their own journeys to Kettle Falls honouring the connectedness of our peoples, there are several meaningful ways to take part in this year's celebrations,” noted the organizers.

Organize your own paddle

For canoe families and tribes wanting to honour the tradition, they are encouraged to organize a paddle.

“Gather your community, plan your route, and connect with the river in a way that feels significant to you. Coming together in your own way continues the legacy and preserves the connection to our shared waters and traditions.”

A $500 honorarium will be given for any canoe families or tribes that participated in the very first paddle.

Meet at Kettle Falls (June 19)

Convene with all of the canoe families at Kettle Falls for Paddlers Day, an opportunity to celebrate and honour the strength and unity of the canoe families.

“We will all camp together the night before Paddlers Day.”

Attend the Salmon Ceremony (June 20)

Gather together to honor the salmon and call them home to the upper Columbia at the Salmon Ceremony.