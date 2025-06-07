Plea for immediate reversal of Wednesday market move shrugged aside at meeting

Photo: Screenshot Leslie Payne, right, speaks to council about the importance of putting the Wednesday Farmers' Market back to its Baker Street location.

The City of Nelson will wear the blame for the Wednesday Farmers’ Market sudden change of venue if it fails in its new location, says one city councillor.

Leslie Payne made a plea to council on the eve of the first market of the season — one week after the city announced it would change its traditional Baker Street, downtown location to Cottonwood Falls Park — late in Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

She said after a meeting with market vendors on Monday, the reasons for the move — deemed temporary but will last the entire 2025 season — were not enough to now threaten livelihoods with a location expected to not draw nearly as well as Baker Street.

“It was very, very clear to me hearing the vendors and the artisans speak that this is a devastating financial move for them, and they don’t have full confidence in the reasons listed and feel that the vendor’s survey has been used against them,” she said in city council’s meeting Tuesday night.

“I feel that the way that this was handled … has undermined the trust of the community in council, and I do think we should re-examine it … and, bottom-line, we need to reverse the decision.”

Last week, a statement from the city declared that the Wednesday Nelson Farmers' Market has been forced to temporarily relocate from its downtown location due to construction that has caused traffic congestion and parking challenges.

The city said that ongoing construction on Baker Street, Vernon Street and Victoria Street has triggered traffic flow issues. They also suggested that a “close call” collision that happened at last year's event illustrated one of the reasons why the city is choosing to hold the event elsewhere. As well, the Cottonwood market area — where the Saturday market is staged — was specifically renovated to hold events of this nature.

“But one of the things I find extremely confusing is how Cottonwood Market is a more accessible location,” said Payne.

Construction at two of the sites mentioned in the city’s own decision were also construction sites last summer, Payne explained, and the disruption level hasn’t changed much from last summer when the market was held downtown.

“I think the lack of reaching out to the community and the late notice, harm has been done and I feel we have an obligation to mitigate that harm,” she said. “It will be very evident very quickly that this is a decision that has caused hardship among one (segment) of our community.”

The market “is part of the culture of our community, there is heritage to the market being downtown, being accessible,” she pointed out.

Coun. Keith Page agreed.

“If anything, I am really concerned about the material impact on vendors. As much as I don’t like to change things, and move things and create confusion … I am flexible at revisiting this at the end of June, or middle of summer,” he said.

A vendor survey in March found that vendors were requesting free parking, potable water, on-site washrooms, and access to electrical plug-ins — all things the city claimed are difficult to provide at the original location on Baker and Hall streets.

In addition, the market had just lost its market coordinator, leaving the organization of the event without a manager. Page wondered how effective the governance model of the market was without a manager, as well as a fully functioning market advisory committee.

Mayor Janice Morrison thought the hiring of a new manager would help with the market’s success this year, but the location wouldn’t matter if weather goes bad — smoky — this summer.

Payne said vendor research related to city council on Monday pointed to a large amount of foot traffic at the Baker Street market compared to Cottonwood, and the difference between a successful day and one not so much for vendors.

“Why we didn’t look at those numbers and utilize the research that was available? And how are we defining the success of the market? They are saying there is 40 per cent more foot traffic at the Wednesday market … and they are business people,” she said. “This is how many of those craft people (live). This is their primary income and now they have to go out and get a job because they won’t be able to survive just in Cottonwood” with reduced customers.

Payne asked if any councillors or city staff would walk down to the market from City Hall on lunch hour — a 15-minute walk — and then haul any goods purchased 15 minutes back up the hill.

“I don’t know about you, but walking uphill on a 33 degree day carrying my (groceries) I am not going to do it. I’m just not going to do it,” she said.

“We can look at other ways to get people down there,” said city manager Kevin Cormack.

No solutions were offered and again Payne asked for a reversal of the decision.

“We already have a hard enough time attracting and keeping farmers (at the market). And when you get a major change like this from your trusted partner one week in advance?” she pointed out.

There was hesitancy on council to roll back the decision, electing instead to “monitor” its success — or lack thereof — and possibly revisit the decision at the end of June, or mid-July.

“We are cautiously optimistic that our community will support it there just as they have supported it on Baker Street,” said Cormack. “We definitely need to keep an eye on what is happening and if it is not working then we need to let council know for sure.”