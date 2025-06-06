The story of the Indigenous Mountain Bike Program

Photo: Submitted Dirt Relations



Dirt Relations is an inspiring and thought-provoking documentary that delves into the powerful connection between mountain biking, reconciliation, and healing intergenerational trauma.

Through captivating storytelling and breathtaking visuals, the film follows the journey of three individuals — Patrick, Thomas and Tom — as they collaborate with Indigenous communities across British Columbia to build trails and empower Indigenous youth.

Lucas is an eighth generation Canadian from Courtney, Thomas Schoen, a first generation Canadian, and Tom Eustache, a Secwepemc man and member of the Simpcw First Nation.

As they navigate the complexities of recreational colonialism, the trio learns valuable lessons about allyship, cultural preservation, and the transformative potential of outdoor recreation.

With interviews and personal narratives, Dirt Relations explores the profound impact of mountain biking in fostering community resilience, reclaiming cultural identity, and rebuilding bridges between cultures.

“This documentary sheds light on the deeper societal implications of recreational activities, inviting audiences to reflect on their own roles in addressing colonialism and supporting Indigenous communities,” noted a press release on the documentary.

“Dirt Relations is a moving testament to the power of unity, understanding, and the healing journey that unfolds when we connect with the land and each other.”