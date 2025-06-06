Lightning ignites fire in the Kootenays followed by a long dry spell

Photo: BC Wildfire Service In 2022, a series of lightning storms caused more than 20 wildfires to ignite near Harrop following a dry spell that brought lightning without much precipitation.

The Kootenays could use some showers right about now.

Last week, thunderstorm watches were issued for parts of the West and East Kootenay and Okanagan after a short period of warm weather was followed by a cold front.

“When you see the thunderstorm watches, that's when we're expecting potential for severe weather,” said Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

ECCC issued several thunderstorm warnings for the East and West Kootenay on May 28, which sparked a few wildfires near Kimberly and Cranbrook.

The region is currently experiencing an early-season dry spell. A long stretch of hot weather that has grown warmer with each passing day started last Saturday and is expected to continue until Tuesday.

A category three open fire ban — typically reserved for large pile burning — came into effect on May 30. According to the Southeast Fire Centre’s fire weather danger class report, conditions near Slocan and Eight Mile are already leaning toward moderate fire risks.

Lightning has caused 15.4 per cent of fires in the Southeast region during April, May and June so far this year. Last year, between April 1 and Oct. 31, 265 fires were suspected to be lightning-caused, accounting for roughly 74 per cent of fires during that period.

While thunderstorm warnings usually focus on public safety hazards such as winds, frequent lightning and hail, fires started by lightning can be harder to detect because they can smoulder underground for hours or even days.

Southeast Fire Centre information officers said that people may be surprised that lightning can occur with little to no rain reaching the ground at that location.

“This highlights the need for residents to practice safety when using fire, whether you’re having a campfire or conducting an open fire."

Lightning occurs when there is a strong separation of electrical charges present, a product within a cloud that develops from collisions between different types of ice and water particles (hydrometeors).

Unaccompanied lightning, which doesn’t come with rain or thunder, occurs when the air under a thunderstorm is so dry that the falling precipitation mostly or completely evaporates before reaching the ground.

Lightning can also occur outside of the area of falling precipitation, although this is more common when the lightning originates near the top of a cloud.

The recent dry spell is concerning because long periods with no rain can deplete the moisture content. When the air becomes drier, so does the potential fuel for wildfires. Wind can accelerate this process by essentially stoking the fuels. Overnight humidity can also impact fuel moisture.

Luckily, previous weeks that saw precipitation have helped build moisture content in parts of the region, which has helped to lower the fire danger rating.