Two sculptures accepted by Nelson council for display at City Hall, Lakeside Park

Photo: Submitted 'Gigaspider' will be installed in the green space in front of City Hall.

Arachnophobes will have a good reason to not visit Nelson City Hall in June.

Approval was given Tuesday by city council to accept the donation of two additional sculptures to Nelson’s permanent public art collection, including an eight-foot-high, Gigaspider.

Dr. Ken Muth, a community member and patron of the arts who has previously donated sculptures to the City of Nelson, donated the Gigaspider, as well as A Song to Mothers by Nelson-based artist Zen Wang.

Both pieces were reviewed and approved by the city’s public art working group, the cultural development committee (CDC) and public works, and were given a further stamp of approval by elected officials.

The first sculpture, A Song to Mothers by Zen Wang, will be installed in Lakeside Park, near or within the flower gardens. The sculpture includes a custom-built wooden housing structure, designed by the artist, which will be affixed to an existing tree stump approximately two feet in height.

“This design choice is intended to harmonize the piece with the surrounding natural setting,” said city deputy corporate officer Sonya Martineau in her report to council.

Dr. Muth, a member of the Rotary Club, had expressed a strong interest in having the sculpture placed in Lakeside Park.

The second piece, Gigaspider by Vancouver artist Ron Simmer, will be installed in the green space in front of City Hall.

“While the piece was initially considered for Lakeside Park, the city finds it necessary to protect the open green space and additionally felt that that its proximity to the playground might encourage children to attempt to climb it,” said Martineau.

The footprint of the Gigaspider is eight feet high with a base size of 20’x15’. To mitigate this risk, the proposed location was changed to the City Hall lawn, where the sculpture can remain visible, be flatly situated and somewhat protected.

A “Gift of Deed” will be formalized by the donor and the City of Nelson upon receipt of these sculptures.