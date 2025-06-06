Two city buildings targeted for next installation of international mural festival

Photo: Submitted Gijs VanHee was inspired by the story of Gunpowder Gertie.

The next chapter of the Nelson International Mural Festival will include the latest attempt to cover the entirety of the exterior concrete of the City Parkade in murals.

With two public venues chosen for the 2025 festival, the Nelson and District Arts Council (NDAC) requested approval from city council for murals to be painted on the parkade, as well as the city’s pumphouse building on Simpson Road.

Both of the city-property murals — and the three on private property — have gone through an approval process and jury selection, as well as the city’s cultural development committee, said NDAC executive director, Sydney Black.

Belgian artist Gijs VanHee will be doing a piece on one of the remaining walls of the parkade, said Black, the west facing wall.

“I swear, we will get there. We will get all of (the parkade walls) done,” she told council on Tuesday night during its regular meeting.

For his work, VanHee was inspired by the story of Gunpowder Gertie.

“I find that fictional tales like hers’ offer a wonderful way to connect with historical eras and enrich the narrative behind the artwork,” he said. “That’s why I’ve placed Gertie’s boat in a tree, with one of my freebirds sitting on it, reading about history. It felt like a fitting way to blend imagination with a sense of the past.”

The second mural is for all four walls at the pumphouse building located at 920 Simpson Road. The mural, Under Open Skies, is designed by Axel Morrison.

“Under Open Skies is a collection of pieces that reflect the diverse and abundant life of the West Kootenay,” said Morrison. “The mural pulls inspiration from the thriving undercurrent of alternative lifestyles that people find here. Organic, blooming and living, each side of the building wrap juxtaposes upon itself, being both interconnected and independent like the way of life in the West Kootenay.

“From the dedicated and self-defining music and arts scene, the homestead and rural dwelling in the mountain valleys and roadside communities, and the little city life on and off Baker Street, Under Open Skies reads like a collection of film slides or memories, that celebrates the story of this community.”

The city’s Official Community Plan and the mural policy allow for mural applications in the Downtown Development permit area.

Each year since 2018, council approved multiple proposed murals for city property for the annual Nelson International Mural Festival.

City policy states that the cultural development committee must review mural applications and that their recommendation must be taken into account before a permit is issued. The CDC had recommended that both murals be approved.

The city has already provided funding for the proposed murals through its grant to the festival. Funding for the proposed murals has also been provided by the B.C. Arts Council and the Regional District of Central Kootenay Area E.

Bio: Axel Morrison

Axel Morrison is an artist and “multi-disciplinary” residing in the West Kootenay/Sinixt territory.

“His work is driven as a response to life and culture. Pulling influence from living on the boundary of rural life, and being globally connected, the work exists as both a satire and honest expression of our relation to concepts and symbols,” said his artist statement.

Morrison’s concepts range from pop culture, old folklore, Koans and daily life. Balancing between vivid colour and dark undercurrents, looseness and clarity, the work is open, honest, comical and raw.

Bio: Gijs VanHee

Born in 1982 and based in Mechelen, Belgium, VanHee has a background in illustration and has had a passion for drawing and graffiti since childhood.

Since 2016, he has focused on telling a coherent story throughout his body of work that spreads across various mediums, including paper, canvas, print, digital art, and mural paintings. Vanhee's narrative drawings often feature humans with bird heads, which he calls his "freebirds."

These characters represent the idea of humans being free in their heads through imagination and reflect Vanhee's search for freedom and balance between nature and society. His works invite viewers to take the time to stop and look around, search for stories or questions about humans, and reflect on how we've drifted away from who we are.

Vanhee's drawings have a recognizable style, often in black and white or with limited use of color. He uses elements and textures present in murals to create his work, and he often draws inspiration from his travels and local stories to fill in the details.