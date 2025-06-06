Salmo councillor resigns: village mayor

Photo: Bruce Fuhr Coun. Cox with the Village of Salmo reportedly resigned last week.

One member of the Village of Salmo council has resigned.

Coun. Melanie Cox, who has been on the council since being elected in the municipal election held in October 2022, resigned on May 27.

The mayor of Salmo, Diana Lockwood, shared on Thursday that the village is planning to hold a by-election in order to elect another councillor.

"We are working with the Government of B.C. to ensure that we will comply with all legislation, and staff are working on a communication plan."

Lockwood stated that this was all she could confirm at this time and that the village will be releasing an official statement shortly.

*This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is released.