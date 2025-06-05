Mir Lecture: Addressing racism and discrimination with courage and respect

Photo: Submitted Dr. Lisa Gunderson is a clinical psychologist and an award-winning educator, community leader, speaker and equity consultant/trainer for Canadian and U.S. educational, businesses and organizational institutions.

Have you ever witnessed racism and hesitated to speak up, unsure how to respond?

Or made a misstep and wished you knew how to make it right?

In a free, interactive Mir Lecture, Dr. Lisa Gunderson will speak on addressing racism and discrimination with courage, compassion and humility — especially in predominantly white communities navigating DEI backlash.

“We’ll reflect on how to align our intentions with our impact, how to listen deeply and how to build a culture of belonging where everyone feels safer and more valued,” noted a press release from Mir Centre for Peace and Intercultural Kootenays, the host of the event.

The evening (Thursday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Prestige Lakeside Resort) will begin with a brief presentation, followed by an open forum for questions and community participation.

People can come to the whole event or drop in.

“Bring your curiosity, your concerns and your commitment to justice — no question is too small when it comes to building a more inclusive world,” the press release read.

This event is free. Guaranteed seats are now sold out, but there may be some available at the door.

Dr. Lisa Gunderson

Dr. Lisa Gunderson is a clinical psychologist and an award-winning educator, community leader, speaker and equity consultant/trainer for Canadian and U.S. educational, businesses and organizational institutions.

For the past 30 years she has focused on anti-racism and equity issues that impact "racialized" (IBAPoC) and "minoritized" populations.

She is the recipient of the John Young Advocacy Award for “courageous, principle-based efforts advocating for equity and access for all students” and she was nominated for the B.C. Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Award in the category of Breaking Barriers.

She is currently the deputy leader of the B.C. Green Party and the first person of African descent to assume that role.