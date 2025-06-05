Kootenay-Boundary real estate market shows normalized behaviour despite drops elesewhere

Photo: File The overall active listings in the Kootenay region saw a 7.2 per cent increase compared to May 2024 with 1,732 listings recorded.

The Kootenay-Boundary region bucked the real estate downward trend for the Southern Interior and is instead showing some gains, according to data released Wednesday by the Association of Interior Realtors.

Across the region, 310 sales were recorded last month, marking a three per cent increase compared to May last year and is up from the previous month’s 262 units sold.

There were 597 new listings recorded in the Kootenay-Boundary region in May marking a 2.1 decrease compared to the same month the previous year, yet an increase from April’s 567 new listings.

The overall active listings in the Kootenay region saw a 7.2 per cent increase compared to May 2024 with 1,732 listings recorded.

“Real estate activity in the Kootenay-Boundary region remains above the 10-year average, supported by a strong start to the year,” said Kadin Rainville, president of the Association of Interior Realtors, in a statement.

“As a more affordable market, the region continues to show resilience, with interprovincial migration fuelling demand and contributing to a healthy, normalized market.”

There was a benchmark percentage increase across the Kootenay region in the single family and townhome housing categories compared to the same month the previous year, with 1.3 per cent and two per cent increases respectively, coming in at $604,200 and $503,400.

The benchmark price is a better representation of value compared to the average or median price as it represents a dwelling of “typical attributes,” said Rainville

The benchmark price for condominiums saw a decrease of 2.4 per cent in year-over-year comparisons coming in at $328,300.

A total of 1,482 residential unit sales were recorded across the entire association region in May, coming in above April’s 1,317 units yet down four per cent from units sold in May last year.

New residential listings saw a 2.7 per cent drop compared to May 2024 with 3,581 new listings recorded last month. The total number of active listings saw a 5.1 per cent increase in inventory compared to May 2024 with 10,177 recorded across the association region.

With the exception of the Shuswap/Revelstoke area that saw a decrease in active listings, all other association regions saw moderate increases in overall inventory.

