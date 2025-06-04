City prepares to continue public conversation on Front Street residential and recreational building

Photo: File The applicant — Nelson CARES Society — is proposing a six-storey building that includes 50 multi-unit residential units and may also include potential recreation space.

A public meeting has been set to determine the nature of the zoning for the piece of property adjacent to the city’s recreation centre.

June 23 is the day city council will bring forth information, and hear from the public, on the development application for 818 to 824 Front St. The application includes an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP) bylaw and the Zoning Bylaw.

On Tuesday night, after significant debate on the form and function of the project — as well as having the proposal vetted through the regional district and Recreation Commission No. 5 — city council narrowly passed first and second reading of the amendment, allowing the issue to move to the public hearing arena.

The applicant — Nelson CARES Society — is proposing a six-storey building that includes 50 multi-unit residential units and may also include potential recreation space that will connect to, and expand the neighbouring Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC).

The proposal includes land owned by the city and a portion of the NDCC property owned by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).

But that corner of the land has some “historic” value as purely for recreational purposes, an idea which surfaced repeatedly during the Nelson Recreation Campus re-envisioning process late last year and into the early part of 2025.

City councillor and Rec. 5 chair, Keith Paige, said the public meeting will continue that debate as “some members of the public would like us to at least contemplate, that if we decide that this should just be recreation, this is the place where we are making that decision that it should only be recreation,” he said Tuesday night.

“There is a sense in some areas of the community that this is historic land for only recreation and it has a pedigree for that purpose,” he stated.

One option of the proposal includes the potential expansion of the NDCC, which is owned and operated by the RDCK. Any decision to expand the facility will need to be made by the RDCK’s board of directors, based on a recommendation from the Nelson and District Recreation Commission No. 5. The RDCK is currently assessing funding options for a potential future expansion.

However, the proposed OCP amendment and rezoning from the city would allow for multi-unit residential and institutional uses on the subject site, ensuring it can accommodate any future decision by the RDCK board, said city senior planner Ken Bourdeau in his report to council.

Paige said the recreation commission will give its view on the project proposal — with its next meeting set for June 17 — that will be forwarded to the RDCK board of director’s meeting on June 19 but only in an advisory context.

The proponent of the project was urged by the city to present to the RDCK board at that same time to pitch the project, since part of it could stretch across a strip of regional district property and connect to the NDCC.

Currently, the project has not been presented to the RDCK board in any form.

Coun. Kate Tait, who also sits on the Rec. 5 Commission, said the commission would likely say yes to the project as long as the project included recreation. But she felt the city’s public meeting should not be scheduled until it has definitively heard from the regional district on its portion of proposal.

“Timing wise, I’m hearing that you would like to see that process come out so when the city goes to a public hearing it likely would be clear what the RDCK wants to do,” said city manager, Kevin Cormack.

“I think it is really important that when you go to public hearing that there is an actual proposal on the table, not just (a range),” Tait replied, citing the two options for the project.

However, the time line for advertising and preparing information for a public meeting — under the Community Charter — would exempt the proposal from the July 31 rolling intake for grants from B.C. Housing.

Even though the Nelson recreation campus is operated as an RDCK service, ultimately the City of Nelson remains the land use authority for the campus, said Bourdeau.

“So the recreation campus planning, as nice as it is, it does not affect council’s ability to make decisions around what the zoning is on the property,” he said.