Nelson Farmers Market kicks off after relocation generates groans and cheers from community members

Photo: Samantha Holomay This year, the Nelson Farmers Market will be held at Cottonwood Falls Park.

The beloved Nelson Farmers' Market kicked off on Wednesday, but some vendors are still skeptical of whether the relocation will prove to be the right decision.

Many vendors and community members have expressed their opposition to the City of Nelson’s choice to move the farmers' market from its usual location on Baker Street to Cottonwood Falls Park for the remainder of the season.

“It feels disheartening to have been given the communication so late and not allowing us the time to prepare for it,” said Jodie Burridge, owner of the sustainable fashion collective Butterflies in Ballgowns.

“It almost feels disrespectful towards the vendors.”

Nelson city staff sent out a notice on Tuesday letting the public and vendors know that the market would be moving due to downtown construction and safety concerns.There were over 30 vendors present at this year's first Wednesday market, with people trickling in on foot and by car.

Burridge said the farmers' market is her only income and that she makes far more money when the market is on Baker Street compared to the Saturday market that is held at Cottonwood Falls Park.

The city said that a survey for market vendors and the public issued in March showed that both parties were requesting free parking, potable water, on-site washrooms, and more access to electrical plug-ins. They said that the move to Cottonwood Falls Park would make it easier to meet everyone's needs.

However, Burridge said that vendors were given little time to prepare for the location change, and that the survey she took back in March didn’t mention anything about relocating. Some even said they were hesitant to express their honest opinions because the survey wasn’t anonymous.

Burridge, along with other participants, created a petition that has now been signed by over 700 people, in the hope of moving the market back to its original spot.

“A lot of us are now really panicked, because the shift to Cottonwood with only a week's notice means that we're likely to get far less traffic and sales,” she said.

Although there are many people who don’t agree with the move, many other community members have voiced their support. On social media, some have expressed that the move could be a positive for people who deliver to and from downtown businesses and for those who work and park in the area.

“If you consider the traffic disruption, the parking issues, the difficulty for seniors to navigate the downtown core and walk the distances involved, you will realize that Cottonwood Falls Park is a far better choice," one user wrote.

On the first day of the market, some vendors groaned about the relocation while others expressed their contentment, hyping up the park's shaded areas and parking accessibility.

It appears that the city also sees the move as a positive, stating that the decision was made by staff due to operational changes. They apologized for the short notice in a press release and said that the delayed communication was a result of reshuffling city staff positions.

The mayor of Nelson, Janice Morrison, said that the move was temporary but is likely to last for the remainder of the season.

“These next few weeks are going to be challenging. I'm encouraging people to take the opportunity to go to the Wednesday market,” said Morrison.

The city took over the responsibility of organizing the market in 2019. Despite mixed public feedback, overall, the market remains a popular Nelson staple that is loved by many.

That is the sentiment that Morrison said she wants people to keep in mind, that whether people see the move as a positive or negative, to remember that many people in Nelson are very passionate about the market’s success overall.

"I think that's the takeaway here ... is that people are passionate about having this opportunity to have two markets.”

With the move still fresh, city staff also said that if the new location doesn't end up working that they are not completely opposed to reconsidering a new location. The city previously considered having the market at the Hall Street Pier.

Sarah Winton, the city’s director of corporate services, said they would have to assess how the market was going and the impact that the move would have on the community, traffic and vendors to make a final decision.

“Right now we're just focused on Cottonwood and whether or not this is going to work.”

With only one market down, there are several weeks ahead that will test whether the new location is the right fit for everyone. At this point, it’s too soon to tell.