NPD warn of circulating delivery dupe in wake of ongoing postal disruption

The Nelson Police Department (NPD) is reminding everyone to be wary of unsolicited or unexpected calls or emails related to parcel delivery from Canada Post.

The NPD has become aware of several attempted scams where scammers are contacting the general public stating that there is an undeliverable parcel from Canada Post in their name, and that they are the primary suspect in a money laundering case, and that an RCMP officer will be in touch.

In addition to this, the phone scammers have also stated that the victim is not to contact the police as there is a warrant for their arrest and that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is currently investigating.

“The scammer then attempts to elicit private information and get the potential victim to send untraceable funds to a crypto account by emptying their bank account to avoid prosecution,” said NPD executive assistant Shiloh Perkins in a press release.

“The scammers are copying actual phone numbers of RCMP detachments and the CSIS main line to attempt to deceive potential victims and appear genuine.”

The NPD warned that people should ensure they do not provide any information to these scammers, send funds, click on any links they may have sent, or reply to any emails you may receive.

If you are the victim of a scam and have transferred funds, please contact the Nelson Police Department at 250-354-3919.

Perkins said if you have provided the scammers information, but have not transferred funds, you do not need to contact police, however, please contact the following to report the incident: