Regional district staff to draw up new cost sharing structure for valley portion of West Kootenay Transit

Changes could be coming to the way parts of the regional district fund West Kootenay Transit.

On May 15 the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors received a report from the West Kootenay Transit committee on an apportionment proposal — prepared by Tom Dool, RDCK research analyst — for the way the service was funded in the Slocan Valley.

Within the report there was a recommendation for the board to direct RDCK staff to prepare an amendment bylaw for electoral areas E and F and Slocan Valley Transit local service area establishment bylaw “to remove the Village of Slocan from the service; update the method of apportionment to reflect the hybrid method; and limit the apportionment of costs to the land annexed by the City of Nelson and now referred to as old E, old F and old H.”

The motion was carried.

But the hybrid method of apportionment caused some confusion, said Dool when he spoke to the board.

“It’s a very difficult resolution,” he admitted, adding that some clarification will be made public once RDCK staff have met with valley stakeholders in the service.

Slocan mayor and RDCK director Jessica Lunn was a dissenting voice against the motion.

“It just does not make sense. The Village of Slocan is an outlier,” she said.

“We need to, right out of the gate, after voting on this, look up what that (hybrid) means, because this is kind of an impossibility for the Village of Slocan as written.”

Dool said the next step was to approach affected areas — villages of Slocan, Silverton and New Denver, and electoral area H — and try and get a meeting and clarification on the matter of apportionment.

The board also made a motion to direct RDCK staff to prepare an amendment to the service bylaw to update the method of apportionment to reflect the hybrid method and to update apportionment percentages in the bylaw to reflect the hybrid methods apportionment of current transit costs.

Regional district staff will also be negotiating with B.C. Transit on a funding agreement with Health Connections to ensure a consistent level of Health Connections Service based on the 2019 hours funded benchmark.