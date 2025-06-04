Replacement of roof top unit at NDCC to improve internal climate

Photo: File Upgrading of the existing gas fuelled units at NDCC with the new specified dual fuel units has been pre-approved by FortisBC.

The cooling and heating demands of Nelson’s recreation centre will be tuned to a finer degree after a new roof top unit is replaced later this year.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors approved awarding the roof top unit (RTU) replacement project at the Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC) to Venture Mechanical Systems to a maximum value of $120,818.25 plus taxes.

The RDCK had hired Rocky Point Engineering to complete a review and heat calculations for the cardio and weight rooms, with an eye toward replacing the RTUs. The engineering review indicated that the RTU associated with the cardio area was undersized for the space and upsizing of the unit is required.

“The existing RTU’s are nearing the end of their serviceable life of approximately 20 years and it has been noted that the units are providing insufficient cooling during the summer months,” said Carolyn Hogan, RDCK project manager, in her report to the board on May 15.

As a result, the RDCK issued an invitation to tender to B.C. Bid for the replacement of two roof top units at the NDCC that currently service the cardio and weight rooms associated with the gym area within the facility. The ITT was issued on Feb. 25 and closed on April 30.

The tendered scope of work was based on specifications and drawings provided by Rocky Point Engineering as part of their engineering design services and includes replacement of the units with new dual fuel units, upgrades to the direct digital controls (DDC), a mini-split heat pump for heating and cooling in the cardio viewing area and updated curb adapters to tie-in with the roofing, said Hogan.

“Upgrading of the existing gas fuelled units with the new specified dual fuel units has been pre-approved by FortisBC as units that meet the requirements for commercial rebates of up to 30 per cent of the total project costs up to a maximum incentive of $100,000,” she said.

The rebate will help off-set the costs of design and engineering, materials, labour, controls upgrades as well as the gas and electrical work for this project. The rebate is currently estimated to reduce the overall project cost by $37,700, Hogan pointed out.

The project is estimated to commence later in the summer or into early fall with substantial completion to be completed by October, 2025.