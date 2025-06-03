Amendment to OCP could pave way for discussion on multi-unit housing project near NDCC

Photo: File Nelson city council will hear a proposal tonight (7 p.m.) for a six-storey building that includes 50 residential units and may also include potential recreation space that will connect to, and expand the neighbouring Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC).

A controversial multi-unit residential development is coming to Nelson city council tonight for approvals of the first leg of its development application, opening the way for future public debate in a public hearing.

Beginning at 7 p.m. — with the first segment of the meeting at 4:30 p.m. — Nelson city council will hear submissions from SHARE Housing Initiative Society (SHARE) and M’akola Development Services for a development application for 818 to 824 Front Street, and a portion of 305 Hall Street, that includes an amendment to the Official Community Plan (OCP) Bylaw and Zoning Bylaw.

By the end of the submission, council is likely to pass first and second reading of a zoning amendment bylaw in order to schedule a public hearing on the matter.

The development application includes an OCP amendment to change the land use designation of the subject site from institutional to mixed-use core and a Zoning Bylaw amendment to rezone the site to residential and recreation use.

There is a proposal for a six-storey building that includes 50 residential units and may also include potential recreation space that will connect to, and expand the neighbouring Nelson and District Community Complex (NDCC).

The proposal includes land owned by the city and a portion of the NDCC property owned by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).

Although the subject property is located downtown, the surrounding neighbourhood includes a variety of land uses, including the Nelson Recreation Campus to the southeast and southwest, commercial development to the northwest and northeast and a variety of different residential developments to the east.