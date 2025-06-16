Changes to borrowing requirements could save small municipalities thousands

Photo: Samantha Holomay Salmo Fire Department building

Turning 30 isn't just hard for men and women; even firetrucks are grappling with the thought of being considered "too old" for things.

Salmo's main fire truck is inching closer to its day with "death" despite still being functional. The village is looking to secure funds for a new truck before it ages out in the eyes of insurance companies.

After 2028, the village must replace its number one fire truck once it reaches the end of its 30-year insurance policy. Insurance only covers main firetrucks for 30 years in small municipalities and after 25 years, the truck has to be tested annually to prove it still works.

If the village were to keep using an old truck, it would lose proper fire coverage, which would increase home insurance rates for residents.

Another problem is that replacing the fire truck would cost the village roughly $800,000. The voting process required to go forward with borrowing that sum of money also comes with a hefty price tag.

When small municipalities with populations under 15,000 are looking to borrow large sums of money, they have two options. The first is to set up a five-year loan. This option doesn't require public approval, and the village could immediately start paying the loan back.

However, mayor of Salmo, Diana Lockwood, said that $800,000 is too big of a loan to pay off within five years.

“We don't have enough put in reserves to replace it all in one shot,” she said.

The second option is to set up a 30-year loan. This route would require the village to hold a referendum. The process requires the village to create a bylaw that expresses the desire to borrow money for a new truck, set a voting date, and give the public advanced notice.

If the majority of residents vote yes, then the borrowing efforts are approved.

The other option is to hold an Alternative Approval Process (APP), where the decision is determined by how few people are opposed.

Residents would be able to oppose the decision by submitting written rejections within 30 days of the notice. If more than 10 per cent of voters say no, the town would have to do a full referendum, but if less than 10 per cent say no, then the borrowing would be approved automatically.

But referendums and APPs can be expensive, especially for small communities.

To pay for it, the village would need to increase property taxes, but even a one per cent property tax increase would bring in less than what the referendum costs.

Both options could cost anywhere from $8,000-$15,000, which Lockwood said is money that could be put towards a new fire truck that the community has already said yes to.

"The community wants a fire truck," said Lockwood.

Even if residents voted no, the village still legally needs a new truck.

“Now, if it were another fire truck and not replacing one, then I understand why we would need a referendum,” she said.

As the 2028 deadline inches closer, Lockwood and the village are urging the province to change the rules to make it easier for small municipalities to eliminate some of the extra steps needed to secure funds for new equipment.

Earlier this year, the council passed a motion to approve a proposal from the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) written on the behalf of small municipalities within B.C.

The proposal asks the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments (AKBLG) to remove the public vote requirements to borrow money to replace a firetruck.

Castanet reached out to the province, which expressed that they are listening.

MLA for Nelson-Creston, Brittny Anderson, explained that the province has raised the cap on how much small towns can borrow without holding an expensive referendum or APP.

The borrowing limit is calculated based on the number of people in the community, and Salmo’s population is just over 1,100 according at a 2021 Statistics Canada census.

Anderson said that the province has been taking steps to make sure municipalities can now borrow more money for long-term capital projects without going to a public vote.

“The limit has been raised from $50 to $150 per person in the population of the community,” she said in an email. "We know that costs are rising and that municipalities need more flexibility to invest in capital assets with a higher ceiling."

Turning 30 might not mean the end for most things, but unless the rules change soon, small towns will continue paying thousands to hold public votes for legally required updates.

Although, Anderson said that the province has recently updated both short-term and long-term borrowing regulations, adding that there is work being done to make the changes official by the end of this month.

She said that 'the province will be providing additional guidance to all local government chief administrative officers (CAO) and chief financial officers (CFO) by the end of June."

However, Lockwood said she hasn't heard anything about the matter since April and that it has been "crickets" from the province. She said that come July 11, the village will learn the exact cost of the fire truck.