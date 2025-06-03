Automated snow weather stations data points to dwindling snowpack in West Kootenay

Photo: File The closest ASWS to Nelson is one at Redfish Creek — 27 kilometres east of the city — which has dropped to 69 per cent of normal as of June 1, down from 88 per cent recorded on May 22.

The B.C. automated snow weather stations have spoken.

Cooler conditions over the Victoria Day long weekend (May 16-18) may have resulted in minor snow accumulation for some mountainous regions in British Columbia, according to a June 2 “Snow conditions commentary” from the B.C River Forecast Centre, but in the West Kootenay it hasn’t.

“The first significant high-pressure ridge of the freshet season developed over the Interior in the final week of May and led to rapid melt of the remaining higher elevation snowpack,” the report explained.

Although not official snow basin indices, some automated snow weather stations (ASWS) in the West Kootenay are showing signs of an accelerating melting rate. The closest ASWS to Nelson is one at Redfish Creek — 27 kilometres east of the city — which has dropped to 69 per cent of normal as of June 1, down from 88 per cent recorded on May 22.

Gray Creek Upper was 70 per cent on June 1, down from 103 per cent on May 22, while East Creek (ASWS operated by BC Hydro) was 58 per cent, down from 80 per cent. With only four out of seven West Kootenay ASWS reporting, the region’s unofficial average was 61 per cent of normal on June 1, down from 84 per cent on May 22.

Released on May 22, data from the B.C. Ministry of Environment showed the snow basin indices for the West Kootenay down five per cent from May 1 to May 15 — 73 per cent to 68 per cent, respectively — while the provincial average was 10 per cent, averaging 61 per cent of normal.

In 2024, the West Kootenay average was 66 per cent — two per cent less than this year — while the B.C. average in 2024 was 57 per cent of normal, four per cent less than this year.

The provincial average for June 1 at all ASWS sites is 64 per cent of the period of record median, remaining the same as the 64 per cent on May 15. Based on the average of all active ASWS sites, the peak date of snow this year was April 11. As of June 1st, 66 per cent of the total snowpack at the ASWS sites has melted since the peak. Typically, about 52 per cent of the snowpack melts by June 1.

The May 15 Snow Bulletin provides a mid-month update on the seasonal snowmelt process. Typically, the May 15 snow bulletin highlights if snowmelt is earlier than normal, delayed or melting at seasonal rates.

“On average, by May 15 approximately 19 per cent of the seasonal snowpack has melted,” the report read. “So far, 36 per cent of the peak snowpack has melted this year, driven primarily by warmer than normal temperatures in April. Last year, the snowmelt rate was slightly slower with 31 per cent melting.”

Eight snow stations across the province measured all-time low snow water equivalent, including Barnes Creek near Nakusp, which was three per cent of normal (13 millimetres), the lowest it has recorded in 32 years.