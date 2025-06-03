Grizzly bear presence temporarily closes popular Nelson trail

Photo: WildSafe BC Nelson Nelson Salmo Great Northern Trail is 48 kilometres long and follows a former railway corridor.

Although sections of the Nelson Salmo Great Northern Trail typically close this time of year due to increased bear activity, some new visitors have sparked safety concerns.

WildSafeBC Nelson has issued a reminder that the section of trail located near Cottonwood Lake has a family of grizzly bears roaming around the area.

Unlike black bears, grizzly sows can be very protective of their cubs. WildSafeBC Nelson has asked the public to adhere to the temporary closures for their safety and for the safety of the grizzlies.

A sign has been placed near the part of the trail located near Cottonwood Lake letting residents know that it has been closed off.

Anyone in the area is encouraged to carry bear spray and to make noise while walking backwards to leave the area if they spot one of the grizzlies.