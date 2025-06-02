New user fees and rental fees for RDCK community services

Photo: File User and rental fees will increase by 2.6 per cent across the regional district's recreational facilities starting Sept. 2.

Recreation users across the regional district will be paying more to use the three community complexes offered in central Kootenay.

An increase in user and rental fees is coming for Sept. 2, based on a 2.6 per cent rise in the cost of living in B.C., for the Castlegar and District Community Complex, Creston and District Community Complex, Nelson and District Community Complex and Salmo and Area G Recreation.

Rental rates that are below the target rate will be increased by five per cent plus B.C. CPI for arenas. The Creston and District Community Complex aquatic rental rates will increase by 10 per cent. Rates will increase until the target rental rate is reached as per the policy.

“Recreation services at the RDCK are funded through a combination of user fees and taxation, resulting in recreation being subsidized by the community for the benefit of the community,” noted RDCK community services manager Joe Chirico in his report to the board.

He said RDCK staff are required to calculate the total cost of all recreation services every three years, with the latest offering the first review since the adoption of the policy in November of 2019. Chirico said pandemic restrictions affected the usage and operational costs of community services, making it difficult to calculate the costs of providing these services.

The RDCK board identified in policy that rental of RDCK facilities has a lesser public benefit than public use of RDCK owned facilities.

“Generally, if a person wishes to use a facility for informal use and share it with other members of the public, then they can use it with a larger public subsidy,” Chirico said. “However, if they want exclusive use … the proportion of benefits shifts to a more merit benefit category, and this triggers a rental fee.”

Rental fees are based upon the breakdown of user fees vs community supported subsidization:

Youth non-profit is 50 per cent user pay, and 50 per cent community supported;

Adult non-profit is 75 per cent user pay, and 25 per cent community supported;

Private group or individual or fundraising or non-profit special event is 100% per cent user pay and is not community supported; and

Commercial should return an operating contribution of at 125 per cent of the costs to provide the service.

Photo: Submitted Arena ice rentals